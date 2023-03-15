Gender sensitisation programme for administrative officers, other staff organised at KU

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the training programme, organised jointly by varsity’s General Administration and Department of Social Work (DoSW), under the umbrella of events related to Y20 and G20 being held in the varsity during 2023.

“The ‘embrace equity’ tagline of this programme concerns Goal 5 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which is one of the important focal areas of our country’s G20 Presidency. Our University recently hosted the C20 Working Group Meeting on Gender Equality and Disability and today’s programme is our effort to continue with the conversation and dialogue on gender equality,” she said.