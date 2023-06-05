‘Gender sensitivity is not about pitting women against men'

The speakers deliberated upon various dimensions of gender sensitivity and its implications for gender equality were addressing during the inaugural ceremony of the two-day international conference on ‘Gender Sensitization: Rights, Policies and Issues’ organised by Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) at Government College for Women (GCW), MA Road, Srinagar. The conference was organised in collaboration with the Human Welfare Voluntary Organisation and J&K Bank.

Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, who was the Chief Guest at the inaugural event, spoke about several major initiatives taken by the Government of India in the past few years aimed at reducing the gender gap and empowering women in all aspects of social, economic and political life.