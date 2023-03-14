Generally cloudy, dry weather expected in J&K till March 17: MeT

Srinagar, Mar 14: The meteorological department has predicted generally cloudy but dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 17 while as the minimum temperature recorded a slight decrease on Tuesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.3°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.4°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.5°C against 4.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.