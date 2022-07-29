Generally cloudy sky, light rain at scattered places likely in J&K

Srinagar, July 29: Generally cloudy sky with light rain at scattered places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours, the MeT department said on Friday.
Srinagar recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Pahalgam 15.6 and Gulmarg 11.8 degrees Celsius, an official of the MeT department said.
Drass in Ladakh region registered 12.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Leh 10.1 and Kargil 17.
Jammu recorded 25 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Katra 22.8, Batote 17.7, Banihal 18.4 and Bhaderwah 18.3.
Weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours.