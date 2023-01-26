Kashmir

Generally dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

Srinagar registered 1.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.4 degree and Gulmarg minus 10.4 degree as the minimum temperature
Srinagar has not received any major snowfall this winter so far(Representational picture) File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Jan 26: After experiencing rain and snow during the last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir is expecting a generally dry weather on Thursday, as per the MeT office.

The 40-day king period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' which started in December 21 will end on January 30.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 1.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.4 degree and Gulmarg minus 10.4 degree as the minimum temperature.

Ladakh recorded a low of minus 8.1 degree, while Leh was at minus 9.

Jammu clocked 6.3 degrees, Katra 5.6, Batote minus 0.5, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperature.

