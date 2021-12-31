Generating employment for youth our core agenda: Apni Party

Srinagar, Dec 31: Apni Party Provisional President, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir Friday said that generating employment for youth was the party’s core agenda.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that welcoming the new entrants into the party fold at the party office in Srinagar, Mir said Apni Party was a dynamic political platform that had always raised the issues about youth welfare and most of its active members constitute energetic and talented youth.
“The party leadership is well aware of the difficulties faced by the youth in J&K, especially about scarce employment avenues. However, the empowerment of youth and generation of employment opportunities in J&K remains one of the core agendas of the party. Our leadership is committed to putting forth unrelenting efforts for the mitigation of the sufferings of youth and if the party comes to power we will ensure that every person has access to earn a dignified livelihood,” he said.
Mir impressed on the new entrants to work diligently for the welfare of the locals in their respective areas and listen to their pressing pleas for their immediate redressal.
"Youth have immense potential and utilising that potential in the service of society and the downtrodden sections is moral incumbency. It is the power of youth that has changed the very destiny of nations and I have a firm belief that our youth are highly talented and erudite who, if provided with ample opportunities, can lead J&K to new heights of progress and prosperity,” he said.