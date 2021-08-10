Get vaccinated to contain Covid-19 spread: Div Com

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional commissioner said that as the virus was still spreading around, the need of the hour was that people maintain proper Covid Appropriate Behaviour so that there was no compulsion for imposing lockdown again.

He said unlocking had helped all business establishments across Kashmir division especially for shop vendors, mohalla shopkeepers, small eatable vendors whose livelihood had suffered tremendously during the lockdown periods of both first and second wave of pandemic to carry on with their normal business.

The divisional commissioner also advised the people who were going out for their routine work to bring behavioural change among themselves by wearing facemasks every time, practice hand washing.

He said when people are at their workplaces or at any gathering, they should maintain a physical distance of six feet all the time, avoid handshaking and hugging between colleagues, friends and relatives as it was one of the important routes of contracting Covid-19 infection.

The divisional commissioner also appealed to the eligible target population especially 18 - 44years age group to get themselves registered and vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus as soon as possible so that it will further help us to break the chain of transmission in the community as well as give a chance towards attaining herd immunity in near future as science is evolving around this model also.

He said people who were yet to get vaccinated were advised to remain indoors till they get themselves vaccinated so that their family as well as their community could remain safe during the unlocking period as they may become the source for super spreaders in their areas.

The divisional commissioner also advised people to make full use of 24 x 7 helpline numbers of Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK) 0194-2440283, 2430581, 2452052 and 2455384 for any medical emergency due to Covid-19 infection as well as mental health related issues.