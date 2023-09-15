GHSS Bandipora conducts tour to BARC’s High Altitude Lab

Bandipora, Sep 15: In an initiative to ignite scientific curiosity among young minds, the Girls Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Bandipora organised an exposure tour for students to the prestigious Baba Atomic Research Centre’s High Altitude Lab (HARL) Gulmarg.
The statement from GHSS said the tour exposed students to the cutting-edge world of scientific research and also inculcated them with a deeper appreciation of the wonders of the cosmos. The students received a warm welcome from distinguished scientists associated with HARL, Dr. Mushtaq and Dr. Tariq.
They guided the students on how the thermal neutron signals are generated by cosmic radiations which enthralled the students, the spokesperson said.
Nayeem Ahmad Parray, a senior lecturer at GHSS Bandipora asserted that these experiences are pivotal in cultivating a scientific and research-oriented mindset among students.
He said, this exposure will motivate students to explore career opportunities in scientific fields and research.
Ishtiyaq Samoon, senior lecturer in chemistry and the representative of GHSS Bandipora, also expressed his gratitude to the faculty at HARL Gulmarg for allowing the students to explore their laboratories with open arms.
The statement further read, “In a world increasingly reliant on scientific advancements, initiatives like these serve as bridges between theoretical knowledge and practical applications.”