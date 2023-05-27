GHSS building in Handwara awaits completion

Kupwara, May 27: Even after five years the authorities have failed to complete a three storey building at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Handwara, thus putting the students into a lot of inconvenience.
Locals of the area told Greater Kashmir that the building was approved under Samagra in 2018 following which the construction work was started but after the passage of five years the building was yet to be completed.
They said, more than Rs two crore were approved for the construction of this building and once completed; it will alleviate the accommodation constraints being faced by the students.
The residents said that the building was approved with an aim to provide best facilities to students but nothing like that happened on ground due to incompleteness of the building.
An official at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Handwara, said that almost ninety percent work has been completed and only washrooms are to be fixed, besides paint at some places.
“We have been demanding for a long time to complete this building and handover it to the school authorities so that the hardships being faced by the students with regard to lack of accommodation gets resolved,” he added.
The locals of the area have sought immediate intervention of Director School Education Kashmir in this regard so that students may feel a sigh of relief.