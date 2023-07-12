Ghualm Nabi Azad visits bereaved family of R S Bali in Baramulla

A press release said Azad along with senior DPAP leadership visited the bereaved family in Chandoosa village of Baramulla district and offered their heart-felt condolences and prayed for eternal peace to departed souls."Ranbir Singh Bali was an honest and committed officer who always worked for upliftment of the poor by implementing policies," Azad said. Expressing sympathy with the injured daughter of the deceased, he blamed pathetic road conditions for the tragic accident on Mughal Road.