Ghulam Hassan Mir condoles demise

In his condolence message, Ghulam Hassan Mir said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mohammad Akbar Dar Sahib, who had been with me through thick and thin for a long time. His death is a personal loss to me. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Almighty Allah to give them the patience to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”