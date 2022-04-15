Ghulam Hassan Mir demands compensation for hailstorm victims

Srinagar, Apr 14: Former Cabinet Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday expressed serious concern over the huge losses incurred upon the orchardists as their fruit crops were massively damaged in Lalpora, Dhobiwan, parts of Mamoosa and other adjoining villages due to hailstorm.
Mir, in a statement issued to the press, urged the government to provide immediate and adequate compensation to the affected orchardists and farmers in view of this natural catastrophe.
"The hailstorm and gusty winds have inflicted huge damages to crops and orchards in various areas of Kunzer constituency. The administration must dispatch assessment making teams to ground zero and prepare the damage list in order to lend necessary aid to these agriculturists and orchardists at this time of desolation," he said.