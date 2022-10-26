Ghulam Hassan Mir expresses solidarity with Ansari family

Srinagar, Oct 26: Apni Party Senior Vice President and former Minister Ghulam Hassan Mir on Wednesday visited the residence of Ansaris at Khankha Sokhta Nawakadal in Srinagar to offer his condolences with the bereaved family of veteran religious leader Molvi Abbas Ansari, who passed away after a protracted illness on Tuesday.
A press note said that Apni Party leader met the bereaved and expressed his grief and sorrow over the passing away of Molvi Abbas Ansari. He expressed solidarity with the kith and kin of the deceased leader and prayed for his eternal peace and much-needed strength to the bereaved to bear this inconsolable and irreparable loss.
On this occasion, he recalled Molvi Abbas Ansari’s contribution to society. He said, “We have lost a great religious leader who spent his entire life serving people. He was a reformist who, besides being a religious scholar, also contributed to the education sector in the Valley. May Almighty Allah bless his soul in eternal peace and give his bereaved family patience to bear this loss.”