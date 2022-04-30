Ghulam Hassan Mir seeks LG’s intervention

Srinagar Apr 30: Former Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday called upon Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha seeking his help in bringing back the mortal remains of Baramulla youth from Saudi Arabia for last rites.
In a statement, Mir said Younis from Kunzer, Baramulla died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia while he was on way to perform Tahajud. The family needs assistance in getting the younger man's mortal remains back. He requested the LG Manoj Sinha to take immediate steps and pursue this matter with Ministry of External Affairs to help in airlifting the mortal remains of deceased back to India from Saudi Arabia for the last rites at his ancestral village in Goigam Kunzer.