Ghulam Hassan Mir seeks LG’s intervention

In a statement, Mir said Younis from Kunzer, Baramulla died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia while he was on way to perform Tahajud. The family needs assistance in getting the younger man's mortal remains back. He requested the LG Manoj Sinha to take immediate steps and pursue this matter with Ministry of External Affairs to help in airlifting the mortal remains of deceased back to India from Saudi Arabia for the last rites at his ancestral village in Goigam Kunzer.