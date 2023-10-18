Ghulam Nabi Azad deeply saddened by explosion at hospital in Gaza

New Delhi, Oct 18 : Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad has conveyed utter shock and sadness at the tragic loss of innocent lives caused by the assault on the Al-Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza, denouncing it without reservation.
In a statement, Azad has appealed for urgent concerted global action aimed at deescalating the crisis in order to alleviate the distress and suffering, and at the same time, to secure the necessary provisions of humanitarian assistance to be permitted into Gaza.