Ghulam Nabi Dar’s death anniversary | Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah pay tributes to NC leader

The NC vice president in his message applauded the role played by late Ghulam Nabi Dar in the development of his constituency and district Kulgam. “His dedicated work towards public welfare and his affinity with the party will always be remembered.”

In view of the observance of the death anniversary of the leader a Majlis of Fateha-Khawani will be held at his grave yard. A commemorative function shall also be held in this connection in Kulgam, a NC spokesman said.