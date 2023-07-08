Ghulam Nabi Dar’s death anniversary | Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah pay tributes to NC leader

Srinagar, July 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah have paid glowing tributes to former MLA Kulgam, Advocate Ghulam Nabi Dar on his 17th death anniversary. Dar had lost his life in a grenade blast at Kulgam in July 2006, a press release said.
The party president while paying glowing tributes to the late leader said, “An honest politician, an accomplished advocate, Dar Sahib was a sincere soldier of the party. He had dedicated his life for the socio-political emancipation of the downtrodden people of his constituency. He shall be remembered for his industrious and undemanding personality. On this day I pay my glowing tributes to him. May Almighty grant him the highest place in Jannat."
The NC vice president in his message applauded the role played by late Ghulam Nabi Dar in the development of his constituency and district Kulgam. “His dedicated work towards public welfare and his affinity with the party will always be remembered.”
In view of the observance of the death anniversary of the leader a Majlis of Fateha-Khawani will be held at his grave yard. A commemorative function shall also be held in this connection in Kulgam, a NC spokesman said.