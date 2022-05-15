Ghulam Rasool Mir posted as DG Horticulture Kashmir as four JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar, May 15: The J&K government on Sunday ordered transfer of four JKAS officers in the civil administration.
According to an order issued by the GAD, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director General Horticulture, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Labour and Employment Department. In his place, Ghulam Rasool Mir, Special Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, has transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Kashmir.
Arun Kishore Kotwal, Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Mining Department.
Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Deputy Director, Employment (Central), J&K, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Wullar-Manasbal.