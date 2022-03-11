GIAN India CEO visits IUST

Later she had a round table meeting with members of the CIED and the meeting was chaired by Dean Research and School of Engineering and Technology IUST Prof A H Moon. During the interaction, while congratulating the IUST for making a huge progress in this field in a short span of time, Dr Dey briefed about the works of GIAN and shared details of some innovative practices being undertaken by GIAN. Prof Moon discussed about the future plans of the centre in order to support entrepreneurship in the union territory. Earlier Director CIED Dr Parvez Ahmad Mir made a presentation about the journey of CIED and informed about various student start-ups supported by CIED.