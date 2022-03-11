GIAN India CEO visits IUST

Awantipora, Mar 11: A delegation from the Grassroots Innovation Augmentation Network (GIAN) led by its CEO Dr Anamika Dey visited Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Friday to discuss future possibilities of partnership in the different areas of entrepreneurship with the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED).
According to a press note, during her visit, she interacted with the Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil A. Romshoo who underlined the significance of this collaboration as IUST was planning to make successful innovative interventions in the areas concerning upcoming biodiversity and solar parks at IUST and other important sectors including medical plants.
Later she had a round table meeting with members of the CIED and the meeting was chaired by Dean Research and School of Engineering and Technology IUST Prof A H Moon. During the interaction, while congratulating the IUST for making a huge progress in this field in a short span of time, Dr Dey briefed about the works of GIAN and shared details of some innovative practices being undertaken by GIAN. Prof Moon discussed about the future plans of the centre in order to support entrepreneurship in the union territory. Earlier Director CIED Dr Parvez Ahmad Mir made a presentation about the journey of CIED and informed about various student start-ups supported by CIED.