Kashmir

Girl, 17, attacked with acid in south Kashmir's Shopian

Accused on the run.
Gulzar Bhat
Gulzar Bhat

Shopian Oct 5: A 17-year-old-girl suffered burn injuries in her shoulder after she was attacked by a man with acid in Kral Check area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the accused Waseem Ahmad Shah surfaced in the village of the victim at around 2 PM this afternoon and splashed the acid on her. The victim suffered burn injuries in her shoulder in the attack, the official said.

While Shah fled the spot immediately after the attack as per the official, the girl was shifted to hospital for the treatment.


Police has registered a case and strated investigation, he added.

