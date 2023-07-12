Girl dead, three others injured as car rams into tree in Anantnag

The injured persons were evacuated to SDH Bijbehara, where one of the injured identified as Anayat Jan (18) of Nayi Basti Anantnag was declared dead on arrival, they said.

The injured have been identified as Burhan Ahmad (18) son of Ajaz Ahmad Wani, resident of Frisal, Abrar Ahmad Wani (19) son of Nissar Ahmad, resident of Nayi Basti and Suman parentage Ahmad Ahmad Shah resident of Khanabal Anantnag.

Confirming it, a police official said that they have taken cognisance of the incident.