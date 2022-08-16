Girl dies in accident

Doda: A 13 year old girl died and three others were injured as a group of Doda pilgrims on Manimahesh Yatra met with an accident on Tuesday.
The mishap occurred at Bharmour, Himachal Pradesh. Among the injured, two were airlifted to Government Medical College Chamba and another injured minor has been hospitalised at Bharmour by the local administration.
District Administration Doda is in touch with DC Chamba, ADC Bharmour and authorities of GMC Chamba.
The DC Doda telephonically enquired about the well being of the injured and was apprised by the GMC Chamba authorities that both have fractures but their condition was stable.
The Deputy Commissioner also spoke to the families of the injured and assured all possible assistance in coordination with the administration of Chamba and Bharmour.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah is coordinating with ADM Bharmour for the hassle-free transfer/shifting of the body of the deceased girl to her native place.