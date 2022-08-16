Girl dies in accident

Doda: A 13 year old girl died and three others were injured as a group of Doda pilgrims on Manimahesh Yatra met with an accident on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred at Bharmour, Himachal Pradesh. Among the injured, two were airlifted to Government Medical College Chamba and another injured minor has been hospitalised at Bharmour by the local administration.

District Administration Doda is in touch with DC Chamba, ADC Bharmour and authorities of GMC Chamba.