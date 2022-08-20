Girl dies in road accident

Bandipora, Aug 20: A minor girl was killed on Saturday morning after being hit and run over by a 'speedy' school bus in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. The latest tragedy comes three days after a four-year-old was crushed by a load carrier.
The authorities, who identified the girl child as 18-month-old Ajwa Rasheed from Lankreshipora village, quoting locals witnesses said that the child received critical injuries after the speedy vehicle hit her.
Soon after the accident, the officials said the child was rushed to the sub-district hospital Bandipora for emergency treatment. However, from there she was referred to the Srinagar hospital, given the 'grievousness of her injuries, officials at the Sub-district hospital said.
On way to SKIMS Soura, the child succumbed to her injuries.