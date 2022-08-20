Girl dies in road accident

The authorities, who identified the girl child as 18-month-old Ajwa Rasheed from Lankreshipora village, quoting locals witnesses said that the child received critical injuries after the speedy vehicle hit her.

Soon after the accident, the officials said the child was rushed to the sub-district hospital Bandipora for emergency treatment. However, from there she was referred to the Srinagar hospital, given the 'grievousness of her injuries, officials at the Sub-district hospital said.