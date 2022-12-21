Girl dies,10 others receive injuries as three vehicles collide in Baramulla

Baramulla, Dec 21: A teenage girl died while 10 others were injured in a road accident in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a collision took place between three vehicles on Baramulla-Handwara highway in Rafiabad, leaving a teenage girl dead and 10 others injured.
He said the injured have been shifted to district hospital Baramulla for treatment.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been started.