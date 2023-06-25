Girl drowns to death in Sumbal

Srinagar, Jun 25 : A girl drowned to death while attempting to rescue her brother in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Reports said that a boy Nazakat Ali (21) drowned while taking bath in a river in Shadipora of Sumbal area this morning. As the news spread, many onlookers and locals made efforts to rescue the boy and in the meantime sister of the drowned boy also jumped into the river in a frantic attempt to save her brother.
As the boy was rescued, the girl died due to drowning. The deceased was identified as Nuzhat Afzal (18). The boy rescued has been in the meantime referred to JVC Hospital here in a critical condition.