Girl ends life by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in Kulgam
Srinagar: In a second such incident this month, a 17-year-old old allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday afternoon.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the girl (name withheld) from Saidpora village of Shopian jumped into the waterfall. Rescuers immediately swung into action but couldn’t save her life, they said.
They said that her body was retrieved from the water body and was being handed over to his family after legal formalities.
Sources said the police have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation.
On 7th July, a 24-year-old youth from Kulgam also ended his life by jumping into the waterfall, which is a major tourist attraction in the region.