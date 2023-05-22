Girl killed in leopard attack

The deceased girl has been identified as Asifa Rashid, 10, of Zamboor Pattan, a village close to the line of control in Uri.

An official said that the incident happened when Asifa was grazing cattle in a field in the area. The girl sustained critical injuries and died soon after the incident. The incident has triggered again panic in Uri area. Though today’s incident is first of its kind this year, however, the area witnessed several incidents of man-animal conflict during last year in which five teenagers were killed.