Girl killed in leopard attack

Baramulla, May 22 : A young girl was killed in a leopard attack in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, officials said.
The deceased girl has been identified as Asifa Rashid, 10, of Zamboor Pattan, a village close to the line of control in Uri.
An official said that the incident happened when Asifa was grazing cattle in a field in the area. The girl sustained critical injuries and died soon after the incident. The incident has triggered again panic in Uri area. Though today’s incident is first of its kind this year, however, the area witnessed several incidents of man-animal conflict during last year in which five teenagers were killed.
“In June last year, three minors were killed in the leopard attack while in September two minors were killed in such attacks,” said an official.
Earlier, officials of wild life department had said that as majority of the people in Uri live close to the forest area, they needed to take precautions while venturing out during mornings and evenings. They suggested that parents should ensure that their children do not come out without being accompanied by elders, especially at dawn and dusk.