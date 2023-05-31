Girl killed in Palhalan road mishap

Baramulla, May 31: A teenage girl was killed after she was hit by a speedy vehicle near TCP at Palhallan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Insha Gul, 19, daughter of Late Ghulam Mohammad Mir a resident of Nillah Palhallan area of Pattan. Eye witnesses said that the girl was walking along the highway near TCP Palhallan when a speedy vehicle hit her. The driver fled from the spot.The girl was shifted to Trauma Hospital Pattan by the locals, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The agitated people of the area had urged the police to take strong action against the culprit involved in the mishap.