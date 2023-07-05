Kashmir

Girl slips into Nallah in Ganderbal, dies

After hectic efforts her body was fished out from the Nallah.
Ganderbal, July 05: A 12-year-old girl drowned to death after slipping into a Nallah in Waniarm Wangath area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday. 

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the girl slipped into the Nallah near Waniarm Wangath today and soon after a rescue operation was launched.

He said that after hectic efforts her body was fished out from the Nallah. 

She has been identified as Naziya daughter of Imran Ahmad Raina of Babanagri Wangath. 

