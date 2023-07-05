Girl slips into Nallah in Ganderbal, dies

Ganderbal, July 05: A 12-year-old girl drowned to death after slipping into a Nallah in Waniarm Wangath area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the girl slipped into the Nallah near Waniarm Wangath today and soon after a rescue operation was launched.