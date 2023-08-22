Give us back that is ours: Tarigami

“Do not do us any favour and we do not seek any favour but return us which is ours and do not give us anything that is not ours,” Tarigami said while addressing a press conference with reference to hearings presently going on in the Supreme Court vis-à-vis Article 370 and 35A.

He congratulated all the lawyers who represented the case of petitioners challenging what he said the ‘unconstitutional’ assault on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the Supreme Court of India.