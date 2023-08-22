Give us back that is ours: Tarigami

Srinagar, Aug 22: Senior CPI(M) leader, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Tuesday appealed to Supreme Court of India to restore what has been snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.
“Do not do us any favour and we do not seek any favour but return us which is ours and do not give us anything that is not ours,” Tarigami said while addressing a press conference with reference to hearings presently going on in the Supreme Court vis-à-vis Article 370 and 35A.
He congratulated all the lawyers who represented the case of petitioners challenging what he said the ‘unconstitutional’ assault on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the Supreme Court of India.
“Our lawyers deserve commendation for the way they presented the case in the top court,” he said adding that people have high expectations from the top court and hope everything will be given back.
The senior politician said the unconstitutional assault on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 was unprecedented “If the special status was not restored, it will badly hit our future generation and posterity,” he said adding that Article 370 and 35A had secured the jobs and land rights.
Tarigami alleged that amendments were made through the ‘Reorganization Act’ is a fraud on the constitution to deprive the local population of jobs and other resources.
“It were people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Dogras and Pandits that had fought and persuaded Maharaja Hari Singh to outsiders from purchasing land in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said adding that now the ground is being prepared to put our land on sale and change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.
“I hope that that the Supreme Court of India will restore Article 370 that has been taken away from the people using illegal and unconstitutional means.”