GK correspondent Gulzar Bhat wins WNCB Jury Award

Srinagar Oct 11: Greater Kashmir correspondent Gulzar Bhat has bagged the WNCB Jury Awards for Untold Stories 2022-2023, an initiative by Work: No Child's Business India.
Bhat is among the five journalists who were selected for the award by an eminent and independent jury comprising senior journalists Usha Rai, Preeti Mehra, Indian documentary film maker Pankaj Butalia, Communication Coordinator WNCB Tanja Brook.
The other awardees include Azera Parveen Rahman, Darshan Desai, Diana Sahu, and Sabita Kumari.
WNCB is a multi country programme launched to contribute towards ending all forms of child labour by 2025 and works in six countries--Côte d'Ivoire, India, Jordan, Uganda and Vietnam.
One of the identified pathways is about advocating on the issue via media and encouraging journalists to create more such dialogues. launching the WNCB jury awards is an initiative in the direction. Bhat is Greater Kashmir's correspondent for south Kashmir's Shopian. The management at Greater Kashmir has congratulated Bhat for the achievement.