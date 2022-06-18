GK Impact | Bandipora Post Office gets infrastructure upgrade

Bandipora, June 18: The main post office in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is functioning smoothly after Greater Kashmir carried a story on the “regular snags” in the post office over the past year.
The snags would develop due to the failure of the age-old stabiliser units required to power up the internet control system in an uninterrupted manner. Resultantly, the customers faced inconveniences like delays in mail delivery.
The money transfers between the five post offices linked to it within the district also would get affected. “Following the Greater Kashmir news report, the required infrastructure was dispatched to the office the very next day. The infrastructure installation and upgrade at the post office are going on rapidly and the processes are now running smoothly. UPS units which have already been dispatched are to be installed now,” an insider said.