GK Impact | Deadline set for the completion of Rafiabad bridge

Baramulla, July 5 : The officials of the department of R&B Sopore on Tuesday said that the under-construction footbridge at Malghanipora Rafiabad will be completed by October this year.
While citing inadequate funding reason for the delay in the timely completion of the footbridge, the department of R&B Sopore in response to the story carried by the Greater Kashmir said that although a major portion of the work had been completed, however, the fabrication and launching of the superstructure is incomplete which will be completed within a stipulated time.
This newspaper on Tuesday highlighted the plight of residents of Malghanipora and its adjoining villages in the wake of slow progress in the under-construction foot bridge. The locals here alleged that the bridge construction had not been completed despite the passing of 11 years.
As per the department's press release, the work on the 80-metre footbridge was initiated in the year 2012-13 at a cost of Rs 185.85 lakhs, against which Rs 71 lakhs were booked. “However, due to inadequate funding the project faced delays,” reads the statement issued by the department of R&B Sopore.
“In the year 2018-19 the estimated cost of the footbridge was revised to an amount of Rs 243.08 lakhs and was approved under the languishing project for an amount of Rs 172 lakhs. Both abutments and 2 piers stand completed while fabrication and launching of the superstructure is in progress and the bridge shall be completed by October this year,” reads the statement.