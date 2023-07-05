GK Impact | Deadline set for the completion of Rafiabad bridge

While citing inadequate funding reason for the delay in the timely completion of the footbridge, the department of R&B Sopore in response to the story carried by the Greater Kashmir said that although a major portion of the work had been completed, however, the fabrication and launching of the superstructure is incomplete which will be completed within a stipulated time.

This newspaper on Tuesday highlighted the plight of residents of Malghanipora and its adjoining villages in the wake of slow progress in the under-construction foot bridge. The locals here alleged that the bridge construction had not been completed despite the passing of 11 years.