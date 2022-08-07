GK IMPACT | KU acts over student grievances

After a report in this newspaper on August 1, 2022, the authorities of the Kashmir University (KU) have started acting on grievances and concerns raised by the students and faculty including discussion on National Education Policy-2020 and restoration of a battery-operated vehicle for specially-abled students.

Barely two days after the report, the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) has written a letter to Dean School of Biological Sciences Prof Zafar A Reshi regarding holding the general student interaction with students from departments falling under the School of Biological Sciences.

Greater Kashmir is in possession of the said letter, which mentions: “The DSW has fixed an interaction with the School of Biological Sciences on 12th August 2022 at 2.30 PM in the Conference Hall of Department of Sociology.

You (Dean School of Biological Sciences) are hereby requested to direct all the departments of your concern (sic) faculty to depute 04 students from each department for the said interaction.”