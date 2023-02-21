GK impact: MC Budgam designates parking slots, to go after violators

Budgam, Feb 21: Days after Greater Kashmir highlighted the woes of commuters facing the brunt of wrong parking, the Municipal Council Budgam on Monday issued an order directing people, especially traders and government employees, to park their vehicles at designated parking spaces only.
In an order, CEO, Municipal Council Budgam, asked people to park their vehicles at two paid parking slots, opposite Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Old revenue complex Budgam.
He said people should refrain from parking the vehicles along the roadside, which impedes vehicular traffic, causing hardships to commuters.
Those who are found violating the orders will be fined under relevant sections of law. The vehicles parked on the roadside would be seized too, the order said.
On 13th Feb, Greater Kashmir carried a story on the issue, reporting the hardships faced by locals and hospital goers due to illegal parking along the roadside.
Chairman, Municipal Council Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the order will be implemented across the district “to ease the traffic mess.”
Aijaz Ahmad, a local, said he hopes that the order eases the issues faced by commuters, especially the residents of the district.