[ GK IMPACT ] MC Shopian fixes clock tower

Shopian: Municipal Council (MC) Shopian Saturday fixed chime clocks of the recently-built 52-feet tall clock tower.
After Greater Kashmir carried a story about the clock tower displaying incorrect time, MC Shopian called a team from Delhi to repair the clocks.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Incharge Secretary MC Shopian Assadullah said that the clocks had developed some technical snag a few days after being installed.
He said the MC Shopian called a team from Delhi to fix the clocks.
“Now all clocks are functioning perfectly and chime after every hour,” Assadullah said.
The clock tower was constructed at Gole Chakri in Shopian town, spending Rs 35 lakh.
The construction work on the clock tower, taken up by MC Shopian, had been completed in less than a year.