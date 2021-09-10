GK Impact | R&B starts blacktopping Bandipora-Ajas road

Bandipora, Sep 10: The authorities in Bandipora district have started black-topping the dilapidated Bandipora road which connects this north Kashmir district with Sumbal and Srinagar.

The R&B department has pressed men and machinery into service to macadamise the road stretch near Nussu in Bandipora, just meters from the bus stand. Earlier, Greater Kashmir carried a report on the terrible condition of the road and failure of the successive regimes and authorities in repairing the road. The road had not only become dangerous for the commuters but also hit the traders.

The permanent restoration, widening and walling of the road were approved under CRF in 2017. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Owais Ahmad said that all rough patches of the Bandipora-Srinagar road would be covered.

“Macadamisation of Nussu-Papchan road stretch on the Bandipora-Ajas road begins. All rough patches of Srinagar-Bandipora road will be covered. This will provide respite to the commuters. We are also on track to meet the macadamisation target for the year,” Ahmad tweeted. Meanwhile, the locals have heaved a sigh of relief.

“I hope the rough patchwork will be done on the full stretch of the Bandipora-Srinagar road and Ajas area in particular,” said a resident, Mohtashim Rafiqi.