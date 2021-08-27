GK Impact | Run operation theatre round-the-clock: Govt directs District Hospital Kulgam authorities

The instructions were passed by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Bilal Mohuiddin during his visit to the hospital.

“The proposal to make the theatre functional 24x7 was in the pipeline for quite some time. It will be implemented soon so that the patients don’t suffer anymore,” Mohuiddin said.

He said insufficient anesthetist staff, which was the reason for the theatre not functioning round the clock, had been addressed.

Greater Kashmir last week published a story on how the operation theatre operated barely 10 hours and hit patient care in the hospital.

No cesarean is done in the hospital from 8 pm to 10 am as a result of which pregnant women opt for Maternity Hospital Anantnag or city hospitals for delivery overburdening them further.

The locals are now expecting the hospital authorities to implement the order immediately.

“We are working on posting more gynecologists, anesthetists, and pediatricians so that the maternity section of the hospital runs round-the-clock,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kulgam Dr Rafiq Dhobi said.

The hospital is also facing a shortage of doctors affecting the overall healthcare.

It has only 33 sanctioned posts of doctors of which only 14 are specialists while the rest are medical officers.

Even out of this sanctioned staff, three posts of consultant specialists are vacant.

Nineteen doctors that mostly comprise medical officers posted in different blocks of the district are working on the temporary arrangements in the hospital.

These include 11 medical officers working under the National Rural Health Mission.