GK IMPACT|Oxygen generating plant at SDH Tangdhar made operational

Kupwara, Feb 2: Days after Greater Kashmir carried a news report about the non-functional oxygen generating plant at Sub District Hospital Tangdhar, authorities on Wednesday, while taking cognisance, made the plant operational.
The 500 litre per minute oxygen generating plant was installed four months ago but due to reasons unknown was not being made operational.
An official said that with the oxygen generating plant at SDH Tangdhar things would get easy for patients and most importantly it will be a boon to meet any possible eventuality amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“During winters when the area remains cut off for several days, the patients with respiratory ailments and pneumonia had to face severe hardships with regard to high-flow oxygen,” he said. “Now the patients who need high-flow oxygen will not be referred to tertiary care hospitals for the purpose.”
Meanwhile, locals hailed the efforts of Greater Kashmir for highlighting the issue.