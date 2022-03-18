GK staffer bereaved

Srinagar, Mar 18: Sheikh Abdul Majeed, the father of Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Uzma senior Executive Manager, Advertising, Gowhar Majeed Sheikh, passed away on Friday.
Majeed, a resident of Haripora Kangan, Ganderbal was a retired employee of the Department of Health.
The Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Uzma family has expressed grief over the demise and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family in general and Gowhar Majeed Sheikh in particular.
The Fateh Khawani of the deceased would be observed on Monday, March 21, 2022.