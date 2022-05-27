Glenmark recruits 5 KU pharmacy graduates during placement drive

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) jointly organised a campus recruitment drive by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for pharmacy graduates of the department.

According to a statement, Amit Jindal, Sales Manager and Gajender Koda, Regional Business Manager, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals interviewed the pharmacy graduates for positions of Area Sales Managers in J&K.

Five candidates were selected by the company at the end of the selection process.