Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora hails Delimitation Commission report

In a widely attended GKPD symposium on the Delimitation Commission’s recommendations, panelists noted that the Commission was impressed by the submissions of the Kashmiri migrants. It found substance in the grievances of the Kashmiri Migrants. Their plight is unparalleled.”

Speakers in the panel included Ashwini Chrungoo, Kuldeep Khoda, Justice B L Saraf, Yoginder Kaul, Sanjay Ganjoo, i Virendar Kaul, Dr Surinder Kaul and Rakesh Kaul, Ram Avtar Bhat and Utpal Kaul.