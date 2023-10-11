Glowing tributes paid to famous poet

Those who participated in the condolence meet included Chairman Chirag foundation, Bashir Chirag, noted writers and poets Shahbaz Hakbari, G.N. Adfar, Ali Ahsan, Abu Nayeem (G. Q. Bedar), Mir Abdul Majid, Farooq Ahmad Wani, journalist, Yaseen Madhosh, Inayat Gul and Mushtaq Mehram.

The speakers highlighted the contribution of Late Dilbar to Kashmiri language and literature. Glowing tributes were paid to Dilbar and deepest condolences were expressed on his sad demise.