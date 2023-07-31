GMC Anantnag bids farewell to Principal
Srinagar, July 31: Government Medical College and its Associated Hospitals (GMC) Anantnag today bid farewell to its Principal, Prof Tariq Syed Qureshi and Associate Prof (Dr) Mohd Altaf Wani on their superannuation.
A press handout from GMC Anantnag said that the superannuation of two "esteemed members of the medical community, Principal GMC Anantnag (Prof) Dr Tariq Syed Qureshi and Senior Consultant Surgeon Dr Altaf Wani, from their respective roles at GMC Anantnag was celebrated widely and affectionately in last few days keeping in view their glorious contribution in upliftment of Medical fraternity and in better delivery of healthcare services".
After years of dedicated service and exceptional contributions to many institutions, both Prof Qureshi and Dr Wani have reached the milestone of superannuation. "Throughout their tenure, they have exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, compassion, and expertise in their respective fields, leaving an indelible mark on the institution and the lives of countless patients," the handout said.
"Dr. Tariq Syed Qureshi's visionary leadership has significantly shaped the growth and development of GMC Anantnag, setting a benchmark for excellence in medical education and patient care. His unwavering commitment to the welfare of students, faculty, and staff has inspired all those around him."