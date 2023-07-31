GMC Anantnag bids farewell to  Principal

After years of dedicated service and exceptional contributions to many institutions, both Prof Qureshi and Dr Wani have reached the milestone of superannuation. "Throughout their tenure, they have exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, compassion, and expertise in their respective fields, leaving an indelible mark on the institution and the lives of countless patients," the handout said.

"Dr. Tariq Syed Qureshi's visionary leadership has significantly shaped the growth and development of GMC Anantnag, setting a benchmark for excellence in medical education and patient care. His unwavering commitment to the welfare of students, faculty, and staff has inspired all those around him."