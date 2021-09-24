GMC Anantnag buildings continue to miss deadlines

The college which got the approval of 100 MBBS seats in 2019 from MCI (now National Medical Commission) has two batches, (1st Prof and 2nd Prof) and has already received approval for the third batch (third Prof) from NMC.

However, it is still operating from makeshift accommodation in GMC Hospital at JanglatMandi, an erstwhile district hospital building.

The foundation stone of the campus, located on the outskirts of town at Dialgam, was laid in May 2016 by the then union health minister J P Nadda and the then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

An official said that even as December 2020 was set as the final deadline of the Rs 133 croreproject, so far not a single block out of the 10 has been completed by Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) entrusted with the job

“The authorities had last year assured to at least handover the lecture block and laboratory buildings to the medical college authorities but it took them one more year to complete its interior work,” a GMC Anantnag official said.

He said that the next inspection from NMC would decide the recognition to the college.

“If the college is not functional from the campus, we may lose a chance of recognition,” an official said.

He said that only the lecture hall and lab block structure were complete now.

“The work on the administrative and library block has still not been completed while it is far behind in the two department buildings,” an official said.

He said that the hostel’s buildings for boys and girls, and the faculty and the principal quarters were also incomplete.

“The work on the project went on at a snail’s pace. It remained on a halt for around a year,” an official said.

He said that the campus was yet to get electric supply and water facility and was also without drainage, STP, roads, and walls.

“The landscaping has just begun,” an official said.

Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Tariq Qureshi said they would start class work from the campus by December.

“We will soon take over the lecture hall and lab block which is getting completed with all facilities,” he said.

JKPCC General Manager Showkat Ahmad also assured that the project would be accomplished by the end of this year.

“The project is almost complete and is in the finishing stages. We will hand over all the blocks to the authorities by December,” Ahmad said.

He said that the truss work on all the 10 blocks stands completed.

“The interior work in all the blocks is also going on at full swing,” Ahmad said.

He said that the landscaping was going on and it would take them only two months to complete the approach roads and walls.

“We will equip the campus with all the facilities that are within the scope of DPR,” Ahmad said.