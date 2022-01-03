GMC Anantnag has no kits to test patients for Hepatitis B, C
Anantnag, Jan 3: The patients at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag are forced to visit private clinics for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV tests as the hospital is without kits to conduct investigations.
The triple serology of the patients is conducted in the central laboratory via card method and the report is provided instantly.
However, a medic said that for the past month, the lab was without kits.
“The patients have to doll out Rs 600 at private labs for basic screening that costs Rs 120 at the hospital,” he said.
A medic said that the kit does not cost more than Rs 20.
“The poor patients are made to suffer,” said an attendant, Shafat Ahmad.
Ahmad was accompanying his father for treatment to the Outpatient Department (OPD) of the hospital.
A medic said that even the patients admitted to the hospital were asked to go for tests outside.
A physician said that every day they come across at least 10 suspected substance abuse patients at the OPD.
“We can only treat them once we get their HCV test done,” he said.
Medical Superintendent (MS) GMC Anantnag, Dr Muhamad Iqbal Sofi admitted that the kits in the central lab were out of stock.
“We have sent the order via online procurement cell for cards and are expecting it soon,” he said.
However, Sofi said that the serology tests were conducted at the pathology lab but the reports there take a bit of time.
A medic said only the tests of those who had to go for blood transfusions were being conducted in the pathology lab of the hospital.
Serology tests detect the presence of antibodies in the blood from the body's adaptive immune response to an infection.
The kits are usually procured through the Aids Control Society or J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) but both are running short of stocks.
Another medic said that the pathology lab of the hospital was also not equipped to conduct the Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acidic Amplification Test (CBNAAT) and DNA screening.
The patients have also been complaining of non-availability for the Trop-T test for the past week.
“We have to spend Rs 700 to go for this test outside, which costs Rs 380 at the hospital,” said an attendant.
The quantitative Troponin test measures the level of troponin, a type of protein in the blood.
The attendants also alleged that instead of printed receipts for any test conducted at the hospital, they usually get hand-written receipts and that when they ask for printed receipts, the staff states that the printer has developed some snag.