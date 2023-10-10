GMC Baramulla holds pogramme to observe World Mental Health Day

Baramulla, Oct 10: In commemoration of World Mental Health Day, the Department of Psychiatry at Government Medical College Baramulla, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare Baramulla, organised an academic programme at the college's auditorium on Tuesday.
The event started with an interactive workshop on stress management in day-to-day life, drawing active participation from students and employees across various sectors, including health, education, and ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services).
This workshop was aimed to equip participants with valuable strategies for dealing with stress in their daily routines.
Among the speakers at the event included the Head of Psychiatry department, Dr. Tajamul Hussain, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Baramulla, Dr. Parvaiz Masoodi, Vice Principal of GDC Boys degree College Baramulla, Prof. Tariq Chalkoo, ADC Baramulla, Zahoor Raina, and Principal of GMC Baramulla, Prof. Ruby Reshi.
The addresses by the speakers shed light on the importance of mental health awareness and the role each sector plays in promoting it.
The event celebrated and acknowledged individuals who had undergone training at the Department of Psychiatry GMC Baramulla over the last year, recognising their dedication to mental health care.
The highlight of the programme was an interactive panel discussion addressing the critical issue of drug abuse. This discussion featured the participation of prominent figures including SSP Baramulla, Amod Nagpure, and other dignitaries. The panel delved into the multifaceted challenges posed by drug abuse and explored potential solutions.
The program concluded on a high note with the felicitation of panelists and dignitaries for their valuable contributions to the discourse on mental health and drug abuse.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Head of Psychiatry at GMC Baramulla who expressed gratitude to all participants for their commitment to promoting mental well-being.