GMC Baramulla holds pogramme to observe World Mental Health Day

The event started with an interactive workshop on stress management in day-to-day life, drawing active participation from students and employees across various sectors, including health, education, and ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services).

This workshop was aimed to equip participants with valuable strategies for dealing with stress in their daily routines.

Among the speakers at the event included the Head of Psychiatry department, Dr. Tajamul Hussain, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Baramulla, Dr. Parvaiz Masoodi, Vice Principal of GDC Boys degree College Baramulla, Prof. Tariq Chalkoo, ADC Baramulla, Zahoor Raina, and Principal of GMC Baramulla, Prof. Ruby Reshi.