GMC Baramulla inaugurates facility to treat sleep disorders

Baramulla, Sep 2: The Principal Government Medical College Baramulla, Dr Rubi Reshi inaugurated state-of-the-art, Polysomnography Lab at the associated hospital GMC Baramulla on Saturday.
The newly established Polysomnography Lab is equipped with the latest technology, dedicated to diagnosing and treating sleep disorders with unmatched precision.
As per hospital officials, the comprehensive sleep study monitors various physiological parameters during sleep, enabling healthcare professionals to identify conditions such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and insomnia more effectively.
Earlier, the residents of Baramulla and its adjoining areas had to travel to Srinagar or private healthcare providers, for comprehensive sleep disorder diagnostics and treatments.
However, with the launch of this state-of-the-art facility, patients can now access these services closer to home, and at a nominal cost, eliminating the burden of expensive healthcare bills.
Principal Dr Ruby Reshi commended the Department of Chest Medicine for their dedication and relentless efforts in acquiring and establishing this critical facility.
On this occasion, the Principal GMC Baramulla emphasised the importance of technological advancements in modern medicine, highlighting how they contribute to improved patient outcomes and enhanced medical education.
Dr Shumail Bashir, Head of the Department of Chest Medicine, expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the realisation of the Polysomnography Lab. She reiterated the department's commitment to utilizing this facility for the betterment of patients and the advancement of medical knowledge.