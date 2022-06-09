GMC Baramulla MBBS students rue lack of hostel, bus services

Srinagar: The students pursuing MBBS course at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla have complained about the non-availability of hostel facilities within the premises of their college. The students also said the authorities have also failed to provide the bus services to them in the last four years.

The lack of hostels and non-availability of bus services is causing huge inconveniences to them, the students said.

"Besides hostels, laboratory and library blocks are also incomplete and work is going at snail's pace. College has not got any student buses yet, adding more to the dismay," the students said.