GMC Baramulla MBBS students rue lack of hostel, bus services

Srinagar: The students pursuing MBBS course at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla have complained about the non-availability of hostel facilities within the premises of their college. The students also said the authorities have also failed to provide the bus services to them in the last four years.
The lack of hostels and non-availability of bus services is causing huge inconveniences to them, the students said.
"Besides hostels, laboratory and library blocks are also incomplete and work is going at snail's pace. College has not got any student buses yet, adding more to the dismay," the students said.
The aggrieved students said those belonging to far-off places like Kupwara, South Kashmir, Jammu and even Ladakh are left with no chance but to hire private accommodations for them and are charged a whopping amount as rent for the facility.
"Non-availability of hostels is taking a heavy toll on our studies as hostels provide an ideal environment for getting inclined towards studies. The College authorities are always giving false assurances," the MBBS students said.
They said the officials in district administration and JK Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC)- the executing body for Construction of GMC Baramulla passed the buck.
"The students are in trouble and no one is bothered to address our grievances," the students said. They added that they were assured that hostels within the premises will be made functional for them by June this year."Contrary to it, the executing agency has missed another deadline to complete the project. Completion of the hostel seems a distant dream given the slow pace of work," the students said. The students blamed the college administration for not acting tough against the JKPCC for their slow pace of work on the project.
"JKPCC has missed several deadlines in completing the hostels but no action has been taken against the executing agency,"they said.
Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr Rubi Reshi admitted that the completion of the hostels which are under construction within the premises of GMC Baramulla faced a lot of delay by JKPCC.
"I give two to three reminders every week to JKPCC to expedite the construction work so that hostels are made functional for students. But the work on hostels is yet to be completed," she told Greater Kashmir.
She however said they have hired three to four buildings on rent to accommodate the students. "It is not like the students are without hostels but yes those which are under construction within premises are not complete yet," she said.
About the bus facility, she said they had put forth their demand before the government to provide funds for procurement of buses.
"But we were not provided any funds for this so we did not provide bus facilities to the students," she said.