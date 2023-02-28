GMC Bla docs perform maiden permanent dual chamber pacemaker implantation

Baramulla, Feb 28: In a first of its kind, the doctors at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla performed a permanent dual chamber pacemaker implant on an 80-year-old patient.
The patient had complaints of recurrent loss of consciousness and conduction block.
“This is a first-of-its-kind facility among the new Medical Colleges and will prove to be a boon to the health sector of north Kashmir,” a handout reads.
The handout reads that the facility will benefit the people of north Kashmir in general and senior citizens in particular, who otherwise had to travel to Srinagar or outside the state for pacemaker implants.
The procedure was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr. Mudassir Muzamil and Dr. Owais. “The procedure took around one hour for the team to perform the procedure. The team was assisted by Dr. Javaid Ahmad and technical staff led by Jaffar Ahmad,” the handout reads, adding that the patient is doing well post-surgery.
Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr. (Prof) Iffat Shah has congratulated the team of doctors of the department of Medicine for achieving the feat in cardiac surgery domain.
“Such operations are being performed at very few centres in Kashmir. The Medicine department will be provided with advanced surgical equipment for delivering top end facilities to the heart patients of north Kashmir,” she said.