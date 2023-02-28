GMC Bla docs perform maiden permanent dual chamber pacemaker implantation

The handout reads that the facility will benefit the people of north Kashmir in general and senior citizens in particular, who otherwise had to travel to Srinagar or outside the state for pacemaker implants.

The procedure was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr. Mudassir Muzamil and Dr. Owais. “The procedure took around one hour for the team to perform the procedure. The team was assisted by Dr. Javaid Ahmad and technical staff led by Jaffar Ahmad,” the handout reads, adding that the patient is doing well post-surgery.