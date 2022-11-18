GMC Bla launches cleanliness drive after rap from District Admin

As already reported by this newspaper, the DC Baramulla stated that strengthening the education and health sector was a priority with the district administration. Meanwhile, the district administration had sent a letter to Principal GMC Baramulla with the strict instruction to ensure ‘Swachtta’ in the associated hospital.

“The health facilities anywhere in the world have to be the priority for sanitation and Swachtta and GMC Baramulla cannot be an exception to this on one pretext or the other. Time and again, the lack of sanitation and swachhta in GMC Baramulla has been brought to the notice of district administration and the same has been conveyed to you but the situation unfortunately has not changed for good,” the letter reads. “The heaps of garbage and plastic bottles are thrown in close vicinity of pediatric wards. It is not only embarrassing on part of the hospital administration but also affects infant care adversely in the associated Hospital GMC Baramulla,” it reads.