GMC Bla launches cleanliness drive after rap from District Admin

Baramulla, Nov 18: The authorities at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla have woken up to hygiene and sanitation of the hospital following the “strict action” by the district administration over its unhygienic and poor sanitation conditions.
Earlier, a team of officials from the district administration visited GMC Baramulla and reprimanded the authorities over the unhygienic condition of the hospital and the poor sanitation around the premises particularly in the close vicinity of the pediatric ward. The team visited GMC Baramulla after the videos and pictures depicting poor hygiene in the hospital, particularly in the pediatric section, went viral on social media.
In wake of the episode, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar told Greater Kashmir that the administration has constituted teams to ensure proper hygiene in the hospital. “I am personally monitoring it as well,” she said.
As already reported by this newspaper, the DC Baramulla stated that strengthening the education and health sector was a priority with the district administration. Meanwhile, the district administration had sent a letter to Principal GMC Baramulla with the strict instruction to ensure ‘Swachtta’ in the associated hospital.
“The health facilities anywhere in the world have to be the priority for sanitation and Swachtta and GMC Baramulla cannot be an exception to this on one pretext or the other. Time and again, the lack of sanitation and swachhta in GMC Baramulla has been brought to the notice of district administration and the same has been conveyed to you but the situation unfortunately has not changed for good,” the letter reads. “The heaps of garbage and plastic bottles are thrown in close vicinity of pediatric wards. It is not only embarrassing on part of the hospital administration but also affects infant care adversely in the associated Hospital GMC Baramulla,” it reads.
The GMC Principal was asked to ensure that the garbage is lifted immediately noting that Swachtta “and hygiene shall not be compromised any further.” Following the strict instructions from the district administration, the GMC authorities pressed the sanitation staff and other employees into service for ensuring proper hygiene and sanitation of the hospital, particularly the pediatric section.
“The situation has altogether improved in GMC Baramulla after strict action by the district administration,” an official said.